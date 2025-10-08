Quentin Grimes holds no hard feelings for Sixers after failure to agree on long-term deal done: ‘It’s in the past’

Quentin Grimes was in a jovial mood.

At the conclusion of Wednesday’s practice, the 76ers guard was spotted conversing with teammate Hunter Sallis on a nearby bench. After rising to his feet, Grimes chatted with assistant coach Rico Hines for a few minutes on the near court. He followed that up by draining 22 of 26 three-point shots while working out with player-development coach T.J. DiLeo.

Grimes had the look of someone elated to be back at the practice facility, surrounded by teammates and coaching staff, doing something he loves.

Wednesday marked Grimes’ first practice since signing his one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer on Oct. 1 to end his restricted free agency and remain with the Sixers. He sought out a multi-year contract worth up to $25 million per season. However, the two sides never came close to an agreement.

Grimes said he doesn’t have any ill will with the organization for refusing to meet his request.

“I mean, not at all,” he said. “I’m here to play basketball, you know what I mean? I try to control what I can control and that’s how hard I go in the gym. Preparation-wise, working out my body, and I leave that up to my agent and the front office.

“Hopefully, I’ll be able to be back here longer. I wanted to be back here on a longer-term deal. But I’m happy to be here right now and do everything I can to help this team win.”

Based on Sixers coach Nick Nurse’s post-practice comments, rookie guard VJ Edgecombe is a strong candidate to start alongside Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt. But Nurse said starting a three-guard lineup is “on the table.”

Under that scenario, Grimes would be the third guard, especially with Jared McCain sidelined for at least the next three weeks with an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right thumb.

Grimes gives the Sixers optionality.

The 6-foot-5, 205 pound guard could come off the bench to provide instant offense and solid three-point shooting. He’s also a solid defender and could be used as a backup point guard. In the starting lineup, Grimes can provide spacing for Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George.

The 25-year-old averaged career highs of 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 33.7 minutes in 28 games with 25 starts after being acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in a trade on Feb. 4. Grimes scored a career-high 46 points against his hometown Houston Rockets on March 17 at the Toyota Center. He also scored 44 points against the Golden State Warriors on March 1 at home. Grimes had three more games with at least 30 points.

“You know, he’s explosive and athletic, and he was energetic today,” Nurse of Grimes’ performance during Wednesday’s practice. “He played hard, and he looked like he’s been working out. I haven’t seen him [before].”

Grimes missed the Sept 26 media day, the first two days of training camp, and last week’s trip to Abu Dhabi due to contract negotiations. But after signing his qualifying offer, he participated in shooting sessions at the practice facility while his teammates were in the Middle East.

“They did report that he was looking good,” Nurse said. “But there was a lot of live action out there today, and it didn’t look like his first day. So he’s … in good shape, and he’s very energetic and bouncing and athletic.”

For Grimes, the waiting process was the most challenging part of the ordeal.

The Sixers never hid their desire to bring him back. However, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey often allows the market to determine how much he’s willing to pay to retain a restricted free agent. Not acquiring a lucrative offer sheet from another team might have doomed Grimes’ chance to get paid in Philly.

Grimes’ agent, David Bauman, told The Inquirer on Sept. 25 that the Sixers’ first formal offer came the day before, at four years and $39 million. Bauman reiterated that those were the initial terms on subsequent requests for comment on the same day.

However, on Sept 27, a source familiar with the negotiations refuted the claim that a formal offer had ever been made for that amount, saying that the sides have remained far apart.

“It’s in the past,” Grimes said of having the ordeal resolved. “It’s a business. I know that, but I’m here to come here, play for the city of Philly, play for my teammates, and play for coach Nurse and do what I can to help the team win, for sure.”

To keep in shape, Grimes spent time at his alma mater, the University of Houston, working with the current players.

“If y’all know anything about coach (Kelvin) Sampson, I was in pretty good shape working out with those guys and competing down there in some live action and stuff like that,” he said. “It was my first time really getting up and down in some 5-on-5 [on Wednesday], but I feel like coach Sampson had me doing some great conditioning down there, for sure.”

And on Wednesday, Grimes appeared overjoyed to be in the company of teammates. He stressed that the NBA is a business and there are things you can’t control regarding contracts.

“But I kept up with the guys like Tyrese and Trendon [Watford], Kelly [Oubre],” Grimes said. “So yeah, we have a pretty close-knit group of guys checking in on me. I wanted to be back, so I’m happy to be here right now, for sure.”