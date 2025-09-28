Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe is wowed by NBA talent but is showing plenty of his own

Each time a video surfaces of VJ Edgecombe driving the lane, 76ers fans rave over his potential and athleticism.

However, the rookie guard has quickly come to realize that there are many standout players in the team’s practice facility. He said the NBA talent level has been the most eye-opening thing for him since he was selected third overall in June’s NBA draft.

“They are good — like, everyone,” Edgecombe said. “They are in the NBA for a reason. Everyone out here can hoop.”

One of the things that has amazed him during workouts is the high level of shooting.

“ It’s not just five, six shots in a row,” Edgecombe said. “You see a lot of shots in a row that they are making. They are all the same makes. Muscle memory is crazy. I watch Reese [Tyrese Maxey] shoot the ball a lot … and he’s shooting it from far. And they are all like the same makes. So that’s like the biggest thing.”

But while Edgecombe is in awe of his teammates, the Sixers have equally raved about his abilities. Coach Nick Nurse singled out Edgecombe and Dominick Barlow as newcomers who stood out during Saturday’s first day of training camp.

“I like him a lot,” Cameroonian Joel Embiid said of Edgecombe, a native of the Bahamas. “I’ve talked to him a lot. ... As soon as we drafted him, I just knew I would like him.

“His background kind of reminds me of myself, coming from another country and having been through a lot of hardships growing up, and he’s an amazing kid so far. So, yeah, but he’s been good.”

Edgecombe has been a sponge, routinely seeking advice from the Sixers veterans. And Embiid has been willing to help the 20-year-old.

“I was in that situation with Tyrese,” Embiid said of mentoring young players. “And I’m extremely happy and proud of the work that [Maxey] put in to get to this level. But he still has more to do, and he’s going to do more.

“So, I find myself in that other situation where there’s a lot of other young guys, and it’s my job. Other than the job that I have, to kind of show them the way and for them to learn from some of the mistakes that I’ve made, and kind of giving them all, let them figure out how to live their life and keep on seeing to their career.”

In addition to learning from the Sixers’ veterans, Edgecombe has focused on improving his body and shot since the draft.

Lifting more weights, he has added 10 pounds of muscle to his current 195-pound frame. Edgecombe is also sleeping eight to 10 hours a night and eating more vegetables. And he has changed the mechanics on his three-point shot.

“I had a flat shot in college,” Edgecombe said. “So now my arc was way better than a month ago, or maybe three weeks ago. My arc is way better, and it’s more consistent. It’s crazy now. It’s rare for me to shoot flat. I know when any shot is flat now.”

What is he doing to make the necessary changes?

“Getting it up, to be honest,” he said. “Keep my elbow high, just keeping it up. I tend to just shoot the ball quickly. But I’m more focused on it. I’m paying more attention to detail on my shot just so I can get better.”

A confident player, Edgecombe knew long before changing his mechanics that he could compete in the NBA, no matter how talented the players are.

“It’s just a mentality thing for me,” he said. “I feel like I was … blessed with different abilities to go out there and compete. So I’m just blessed. I’m just happy to be here."

Training camp tidbits

Embiid and Eric Gordon were held out of Sunday’s training camp practice for planned days off. Paul George (left knee surgery) and Trendon Watford (right hamstring tightness) were limited to individual workout sessions for the second consecutive day. Watford is expected to get in some practice time this week in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Nurse listed Quentin Grimes, who is unsigned, and Jared McCain (ligament tear, right thumb) as players who won’t make the trip to Abu Dhabi for Thursday’s and Saturday’s exhibition games against the New York Knicks.

The Sixers were scheduled to fly to the capital city of the United Arab Emirates at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. After a planned arrival at 12:30 p.m. Abu Dhabi time on Monday, they will have an optional shooting workout that evening.

The Sixers’ first formal practice in Abu Dhabi will be on Tuesday.