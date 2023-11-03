Tobias Harris capitalizing on James Harden’s absence

Tobias Harris is benefiting the most from James Harden’s departure.

The Toronto Raptors bring out the worst in De’Anthony Melton, and 76ers are defensive terrors.

Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 114-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Here are the takeaways.

Harris’ presence

On first thought, Tyrese Maxey is believed to be the biggest beneficiary of Harden being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. However, it’s actually Harris.

As a guard, Maxey still would have had ample opportunities to handle the ball and make an impact. But Harris has shined in a larger role this season without Harden.

Thursday night was the latest example.

The power forward finished with 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting along with seven rebounds, and three assists. He scored 14 of his points on 6-for-7 shooting in the first half.

“I think he’s being more aggressive in the open floor,” new coach Nick Nurse said. “And he’s getting into semi-transition and he is attacking with some confidence.”

Nurse praised Harris’ ability to post-up opponents, and his footwork.

“Those two things were both pretty efficient areas to operate in,” the coach said. “He’s playing well there.”

Harris would have been more involved regardless in Nurse’s free-flowing offense. But averaging 20.5 points, he is definitely taking advantage of the opportunities afforded by Harden’s departure. Harris is shooting 63.8% from the field -- including 47.1% on three-pointers.

Melton’s struggles

It would be hard to blame Melton for not wanting to face the Raptors, again, anytime soon. The shooting guard is having a tough time making shots (1-for-6 on Thursday) against Toronto. This comes after Melton had two points on 1-for-7 shooting in Saturday’s 114-107 road victory over the Raptors.

Defensive terror

The Sixers defense has been giving teams fits through four games. They’ve been taking standout players out of their games, blocking shots and forcing turnovers.

The Raptors committed 19 turnovers Thursday, leading to 23 points for the Sixers. Toronto All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was held to 10 points on Thursday after scoring 12 in Saturday’s game in Toronto. He’s averaging 19.7 points in the Raptors’ other games.

