Doc Rivers was asked if there was anything to read into Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey being the only two 76ers held out of Wednesday’s preseason finale against the Charlotte Hornets.

“You can,” Rivers said. “I don’t know what you will read into that.”

It turns out there was a lot to read into them not playing. Around 12 hours later, the Sixers waived the duo Thursday morning, according to sources.

Bassey appeared in just one of the Sixers’ four exhibition games, while Joe made two appearances.

Bassey had $74,742 guaranteed on the second and final year of his contract. Joe, a guard, would have made $1.78 million by making the season-opening roster.

The Sixers selected the center late in the second round of the 2021 NBA draft out of Western Kentucky University. He averaged 3.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.3 minutes in 23 appearances last season.

Joe was selected late in the second round of the 2020 draft. He averaged 3.7 points while shooting 34.9% on three-pointers in 96 career games with two starts.

Joe is an accomplished three-point shooter and a solid defender. However, he couldn’t stay in the Sixers’ rotation last season. He followed that up by playing a total of 1 minute, 8 seconds in the final four games of his team’s second-round playoff loss to Miami. Even that’s a bit misleading, because those minutes came in mop-up duty in the series-ending Game 6.

The problem was that Joe didn’t always flourish when called upon. But he displayed consistency while playing for the Sixers during summer league in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas in July. And he made 4 of 8 three-pointers this preseason.

Meanwhile, Bassey had some success in his lone preseason game. He finished with four points on 2-for-4 shooting along with a team-high nine rebounds, one block and a steal in 14 minutes.