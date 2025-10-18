Sixers waive five players ahead of Monday’s deadline to trim NBA opening-day rosters

With their season set to begin on Wednesday, the 76ers made some roster adjustments, parting ways with players as they start preparations for the opening night tilt against the Boston Celtics.

The Sixers announced on Saturday that they have waived MarJon Beauchamp, Kennedy Chandler, Malcolm Hill, and Saint Thomas. The Sixers also signed and subsequently waived DeAndre Williams. All five players are expected to join their NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

The Sixers’ roster now has 14 standard contract players and three two-way players in Dominick Barlow, Jarabi Walker, and Hunter Sallis. NBA teams have until 5 p.m. Monday to cut their opening-day rosters to 15 standard contract players and three two-way players.

On Wednesday, the Sixers will face the Celtics at TD Garden. They’ll then travel home to host the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday in the home opener at Xfinity Mobile Arena.