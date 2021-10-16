The 76ers announced Saturday they have waived Shaquille Harrison.

The combo guard is expected to play for their NBA G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. This news comes one day after Harrison finished with eight points, three steals and two turnovers in the Sixers’ 112-108 loss in their preseason finale loss at Detroit.

Harrison was signed him to a training camp deal last month.

Harrison played for the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz last season. He averaged 2.1 points in a combined 34 games played. The 28-year-old also had stints with the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls during his four-year career.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder has averages of 5.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 173 career games with 23 starts.