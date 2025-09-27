Sixers part ways with 6-foot-10 small forward Igor Miličić Jr.

The 76ers waived small forward Igor Miličić Jr. on Saturday, two months after signing him to an Exhibit 10 contract.

This clears the way for the 6-foot-10, 225-pound small forward to join the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Exhibit 10 players get bonuses up to $75,000 to sign with a team’s G League affiliate.

Before playing the 2024-25 season at Tennessee, Miličić spent two seasons at Charlotte and one at Virginia. He averaged 8.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 119 career games with the Vols, Charlotte, and Virginia.

Miličić has played for the Polish national team. His father, Igor Miličić Sr., was the head coach for Napoli Basket of the Italian Lega Basket Serie A. He currently coaches the Polish national team.