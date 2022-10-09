The 76ers have parted ways with guard Trevelin Queen, a source told The Inquirer on Sunday.

The 6-foot-6 Queen appeared in one preseason game, finishing with four points on 2-for-5 shooting along with three turnovers in last Monday’s 127-108 victory at Brooklyn.

Queen became expendable once the Sixers signed reserve center Montrezl Harrell in September. Now, their training camp roster stands at 19 players. The Sixers must cut that number to 15 — plus two two-way players — before starting the regular season. Right now, Charlie Brown Jr. and Julian Champagnie hold the two-way spots.

Rookie center Michael Foster Jr., who signed an Exhibit-10 deal for one year at the NBA-minimum salary, is expected to be waived and play for the Delaware Blue Coats.

The final roster spot could come down to Charles Bassey and Isaiah Joe. However, the odds may be stacked against Bassey, a second-year center, making the team.

Queen signed a two-year, $3.5 million deal in July with $330,000 guaranteed. Bassey has a contract for $1.56 million this season, but only $74,742 is guaranteed. Meanwhile, Joe needs to make the season-opening roster for his $1.78 million contract to become guaranteed.

The Sixers signed Queen on July 1 after he was recognized as the 2022 NBA G League MVP while playing for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Houston Rockets’ affiliate. The Glen Burnie, Md., native was also the G League Finals MVP, averaging 34.0 points and 8.0 rebounds as the Vipers swept the Delaware Blue Coats in the best-of-three series.

In other news, a source confirmed the Sixers will sign Mac McClung to an Exhibit-10 deal. Like Foster Jr., he’ll be waived and play for the Blue Coats. The Athletic was first to report this news. The Blue Coats acquired him and Jared Wilson-Frame from the South Bay Lakers in exchange for Shaquille Harrison and Naz Mitrou-Long.