De’Anthony Melton is the epitome of the 76ers.

The reserve guard is rugged, athletic, and excels in the regular season, just like Philly’s NBA franchise. Yet the fifth-year veteran is known for struggling in the postseason.

Like the Sixers, who last advanced past the second round in 2001, Melton is determined to change his playoff story.

The 24-year-old is ready to make a postseason breakthrough. He’s also hungry to show what he can do as a Sixer.

“That’s 100 percent how I feel,” said Melton, who the Sixers acquired via a draft-night trade from the Memphis Grizzlies. “I know my whole career has kind of been small-market, under-the-radar.

“But coming into an organization like this, I knew what I was getting myself into.”

Melton, who played for Grizzlies (2019-22) and Phoenix Suns (2018-19), always wanted to help a big-market team like the Sixers win an NBA championship.

“Especially with Daryl [Morey] and Doc [Rivers], I’ve had good relationships with them in the past,” he said. “So, you know, wanting to push them over the top too played a factor, too.”

As the general manager of the Houston Rockets, Morey drafted Melton in the second round of the 2018 draft. He, however, shipped the guard to the Suns along with Ryan Anderson in exchange for Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight on Aug. 31, 2018.

Now the Sixers president, Morey reunited with Melton in a trade that shipped Danny Green and first-round pick David Roddy to Memphis.

A tenacious defender, Melton gives Rivers the option of pairing James Harden or Tyrese Maxey with perimeter toughness when the other is on the bench. An elite off-ball defender, the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder uses his 6-9 wingspan to be disruptive in passing lanes and grab rebounds.

However, Melton has vanished during the playoffs.

Two seasons ago, the Grizzlies lost in five games to the Utah Jazz in a first-round playoff series. Melton averaged just 6.2 points while shooting 35% from the field and 30% from three in those five games.

His postseason struggles continued last season.

Melton averaged just 2.3 points while making 16.7% fom the field and 14.3% on threes as Memphis defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games in the opening round. He was benched in Games 5 and 6.

Melton was back in the rotation for the second-round versus the Golden State Warriors. He elevated his play a little bit, averaging 7.8 points on 38.3% shooting, including 30% on three-pointers.

But his postseason struggles made him expendable.

However, Melton holds no ill will towards Memphis general manager Zach Kleiman, who, like him, is a University of Southern California alumnus. Nor does he look at it like the Grizzlies gave him away in return for an injured player (Green) and a late first-round pick (Roddy).

“Zach and I have a good relationship to where I know he wouldn’t send me to a bad situation,” Melton said. “He wouldn’t do anything that he doesn’t feel like is a good situation for his organization and for me. You don’t get that in a lot of GMs. So that’s why the care factor was there.

“I could be wrong. I could be right, but that’s what I felt given the situation.”

Meanwhile, the Sixers have been the equivalent of a polished 1976 Chevy Chevette when it comes to the second round of the playoffs. Sure, it gets a brand-new paint job, new rims, and tires. But it is the same old Chevette with high mileage and engine trouble.

But it’s not supposed to be this way this season with the addition of P.J. Tucker, Melton, Danuel House Jr., and Montrezl Harrell. The Sixers are looking to win a second-round series for just the second time in the franchise’s last 13 appearances, dating to 1986. They beat the Raptors in seven games in the second round in 2001 en route to losing in the NBA Finals.

“We know what I came here for,” Melton said. “My game, it translates. All I care about is winning. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win.

“Everybody here is buying into whatever it takes to win. So I understand that’s what we need right now.”

In his short time in Philly, Melton has become a fan favorite. His coaches and teammates rave over his ability to wreak havoc on defense.

He didn’t shoot the ball well in Monday’s preseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets, scoring five points on 2-for-10 shooting. But he finished with three rebounds, three steals and one block in the 127-108 victory. Two days later, he had 11 points, four rebounds, one steal, and a block in a 113-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center.

Melton doesn’t expect his role to change. It’s the same role the North Hollywood, Calif., native had before playing at Crespi Carmelite High School.

“Not matter what, I can play little league, and I’m going to do that same thing,” he said. “I can play YMCA. That’s just me doing it all, getting my hands [on] deflections, rebounds, steals. I just love doing that type stuff.”