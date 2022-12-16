The 76ers are about to take on a banged-up Golden State Warriors team.

Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson is listed as questionable with left knee soreness for Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game at the Wells Fargo Center. But at least there’s a chance he’ll play.

All-Stars Stephen Curry (partially dislocated left shoulder), Draymond Green (bruised right quadriceps) and Andrew Wiggins (strained right inner thigh) along with Andre Iguodala (left hip management) are out, according to Friday’s 1:30 p.m. injury. Iguodala, a former Sixers star, has yet to play this season.

On the Sixers’ side, Tyrese Maxey will miss his 13th straight game with a fractured left foot. Danuel House Jr. (left foot laceration) remains probable, while Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID-19 illness) was downgraded to questionable.

The Sixers (15-12) are looking to extend their winning streak to a season-best four games. The Warriors are 14-15 overall and 2-13 on the road, tying the 2002-03 Los Angeles Lakers for the worst record by a defending NBA champion through 15 road games.