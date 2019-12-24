DETROIT — Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 125-109 victory over the Pistons on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena.
Best performance: This goes to Tobias Harris on the night the Sixers forward scored a season-high 35 points. He made 4 of 7 three-pointers while also finishing with seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Harris graded out with a plus-22.
Worst performance: I have to give this to Blake Griffin. The Pistons power forward had a tough time making shots. He missed 12 of 14 shots en route to finishing with eight points. He went 0 for 6 on three-pointers and graded out with a game-worst minus-19 on a night Harris dominated him.
Best defensive performance: This is a tough one, but I’m giving it to an unlikely winner — Furkan Korkmaz. The Sixers reserve guard finished with a career-high-tying three steals. Korkmaz also had a career-high 21 points while grading out with a game-best plus-26.
Worst statistic: This goes to Griffin’s shooting through three quarters. He missed 11 of his 12 shoots.
Best statistic: This goes to Ben Simmons’ second triple-double of the season. He had 16 points, a career-high 17 assists, 13 rebounds, and 4 turnovers. It was his 24th triple-double in his first three seasons, tying him with Grant Hill for the third-most over that time in a career. Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson (87) and Magic Johnson (31) are the only players who had more.
Worst of the worst: I had to give this to the physical state of the Pistons. They had five players — Jordan Bone (left knee soreness), Bruce Brown (bilateral calf soreness), Reggie Jackson (lumbar spine stress reaction), Luke Kennard (bilateral knee soreness), and Khyri Thomas (right foot surgery) — out with injuries.
Best of the best: This goes to Simmons signing his jersey and giving it to a young Sixers fan after the game. The boy said his Christmas wish was to meet the point guard. Well, he got much more than that.