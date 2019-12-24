DETROIT — Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 125-109 victory over the Pistons on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Best performance: This goes to Tobias Harris on the night the Sixers forward scored a season-high 35 points. He made 4 of 7 three-pointers while also finishing with seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Harris graded out with a plus-22.

Worst performance: I have to give this to Blake Griffin. The Pistons power forward had a tough time making shots. He missed 12 of 14 shots en route to finishing with eight points. He went 0 for 6 on three-pointers and graded out with a game-worst minus-19 on a night Harris dominated him.

Best defensive performance: This is a tough one, but I’m giving it to an unlikely winner — Furkan Korkmaz. The Sixers reserve guard finished with a career-high-tying three steals. Korkmaz also had a career-high 21 points while grading out with a game-best plus-26.

Worst statistic: This goes to Griffin’s shooting through three quarters. He missed 11 of his 12 shoots.

Best statistic: This goes to Ben Simmons’ second triple-double of the season. He had 16 points, a career-high 17 assists, 13 rebounds, and 4 turnovers. It was his 24th triple-double in his first three seasons, tying him with Grant Hill for the third-most over that time in a career. Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson (87) and Magic Johnson (31) are the only players who had more.

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) and Sixers point guard Ben Simmons (25) chase the ball during the first half of Monday's game.
Carlos Osorio / AP
Worst of the worst: I had to give this to the physical state of the Pistons. They had five players — Jordan Bone (left knee soreness), Bruce Brown (bilateral calf soreness), Reggie Jackson (lumbar spine stress reaction), Luke Kennard (bilateral knee soreness), and Khyri Thomas (right foot surgery) — out with injuries.

Best of the best: This goes to Simmons signing his jersey and giving it to a young Sixers fan after the game. The boy said his Christmas wish was to meet the point guard. Well, he got much more than that.