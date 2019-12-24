Best statistic: This goes to Ben Simmons’ second triple-double of the season. He had 16 points, a career-high 17 assists, 13 rebounds, and 4 turnovers. It was his 24th triple-double in his first three seasons, tying him with Grant Hill for the third-most over that time in a career. Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson (87) and Magic Johnson (31) are the only players who had more.