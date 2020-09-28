All four players could have some trade value, especially if the Sixers are looking to unload an unwanted contract and may have to add one of these players to sweeten the deal. None should be off-limits. Since general manager Elton Brand said that he isn’t looking to trade Simmons and Embiid, the cast around will have to be changed if the Sixers look to improve. That is why the Sixers will likely consider anybody other than their two All-Stars in a trade. They would certainly like to hold onto at least Thybulle, Richardson and Milton, but it likely isn’t possible if they are looking to reshape their team. If the Sixers don’t plan to stand pat, it wouldn’t be surprising if at least two of the four aren’t back next season.