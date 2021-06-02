The Sixers are looking to close out their first-round NBA playoff series against the Washington Wizards Wednesday night, but they might have to do it without their biggest star.

Joel Embiid is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game after exiting Game 4 Monday night with right knee soreness following a hard landing on his backside. The Sixers said on Tuesday night Embiid would be further evaluated over the next 24 hours, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported “there’s optimism” around his knee.

“I think it’s most likely the Sixers are looking at a situation where a week of rest would greatly help Embiid, but that he is structurally sound to play,” Inquirer columnist David Murphy wrote on Twitter, pointing out that Embiid played four minutes after the fall. “Give him tomorrow off, hope they clinch. If not, play him Game 6.”

As far as facts you didn’t want to know, reporter Ed Barkowitz uncovered a dandy: Doc Rivers is the only coach in NBA history who’s watched his teams blow a 3-1 series lead three times. For what it’s worth, no NBA team has ever blown a 3-0 series lead.

For the first time since the pandemic, the Wells Fargo Center will be at full capacity for Wednesday’s game, thanks to Philadelphia’s move to lift coronavirus restrictions more than a week early. Masks will still be required until at least June 11. SEPTA will add trips to the Broad Street Line to accommodate the additional fans Wednesday night, running three Sports Express trains every 10 minutes starting at 6:08 p.m.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Sixers-Wizards Game 5:

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Game 5

When: Wednesday. June 2

Where: Wells Fargo Center

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Marc Zumoff, Alaa Abdelnaby), NBA TV (Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Stephanie Read)

Streaming: MyTeams app (requires cable authentication), NBA app (outside of Philadelphia, requires subscription)

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic (Tom McGinnis)

Media coverage

Staff writers Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/sixers. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Off the Dribble newsletter.

In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Pompey and Narducci discuss Ben Simmons’ struggles from the foul line and Joel Embiid’s right knee.

Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia, hosted by Amy Fadool with analysts Marc Jackson and Jim Lynam. All three return for postgame coverage, followed by Sixers Outsiders, hosted by Krystle Rich-Bell and 97.5 The Fanatic co-host Tyrone Johnson.

For fans outside of Philadelphia, pregame coverage on NBA TV begins at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Kristen Ledlow alongside analysts Lloyd Pierce and Sam Mitchell.

Sixers playoff schedule

Here is the full schedule for the first round playoff matchup between the Sixers and the Wizards:

Game Date Result Game 1 Sun. May 23 Sixers 125, Wizards 118 Game 2 Wed., May 26 Sixers 120, Wizards 95 Game 3 Sat., May 29 Sixers 132, Wizards 103 Game 4 Mon., May 31 Wizards 122, Sixers 114 Game 5 Wed., June 2 Wizards at Sixers, 7 p.m., NBCSP, NBA TV Game 6* Fri., June 4 Sixers at Wizards, TBD Game 7* Sun., June 6 Wizards at Sixers, TBD * if needed

If the Sixers defeat the Wizards, they’ll face the winner of the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks series in the second round of the playoffs. The Hawks currently lead that series 3-1, and the teams face off in Game 5 Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m.

The Sixers second-round series could begin as soon as Sunday, June 6. If either series ends up in a Game 7, the series would begin on Tuesday, June 8.

