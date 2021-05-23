No matter how close the series ends up in the wins and losses columns, the Sixers-Wizards series will be entertaining. Game 1 was an indication of that.

Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid’s checkered past is no secret, nor is Beal’s 60 points against Philly in January.

The Sixers’ opening-game 1 win had all the emotions of what should be a highly entertaining and competitive series.

Did Westbrook step out?

The Wizards had a chance to get within one possession with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter before Westbrook stepped out of bounds while attempting to keep possession. The turnover was reviewed and confirmed.

The broadcast compared it to a similar play by Sean Elliott in 1999 with the San Antonio Spurs, where he hit a three-point shot with his heel tantalizing close to the line that led to a Spurs win.

Beal trolls Embiid

Joel “Troel” Embiid is one of the NBA’s best at trolling, so when you’re as good at it as he’s become, players crave the opportunity to get you back. Beal was sure to get Embiid back. Not once, but twice. Beal mocked Embiid after a traveling call and after scoring a layup over Embiid’s hands.

This was just Game 1. It’s only a matter of time before Embiid responds.

Sixers take Game 1

It’s not too often that an eighth seed has a backcourt the caliber of Washington’s, but that didn’t matter in the end. The Sixers took the series opener and Wells Fargo Center seemed pumped for the playoffs. The limited sellout crowd of 11,160 sounded like a packed house.

Sunday was the first playoff game in the center since the 2019 semifinals series against the Toronto Raptors.