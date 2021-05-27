The entertainment level of the Sixers-Wizards series won’t be strictly determined by what happens on the court. That was proven true again tonight.

On the court, the Sixers dominated. Off the court, a player with an injured ankle was determined to chase down a fan.

It’s only been two games.

Sixers fan pours popcorn on Westbrook

Sixers fans and Russell Westbrook don’t have the best relationship. He’s had shouting matches and finger signs targeted at him, but nothing like popcorn.

Westbrook left the game in the fourth quarter with an injured ankle. The hobbled Wizards star had popcorn poured onto him on the way to the locker room.

The fan was ejected from the Wells Fargo Center, but that may not be the end of his punishment. He probably won’t be around for the remainder of the Sixers’ playoff run.

Ben Simmons, is that you?

Sometimes Ben Simmons gives fans a flash of his aggressive side, and it’s probably the reason he often leaves them wanting more. The Wizards had no answer for the big guard. Simmons dominated early and had one of his best playoff first halves.

If this is the Simmons the Sixers will get, then they’ll probably have a few more blowout wins.

Maxey over Milton?

Shake Milton is struggling. He’s scored five points and shot 1-for-9 through two games.

If the fans have anything to say about it, Milton may have gotten his rotation spot taken by rookie Tyrese Maxey in Game 2. Maxey scored more in Game 2 (10 points) than Milton has accumulated in both playoff games. Maxey’s fanfare was so high that he ended up being a top-10 trending topic on Twitter after the game.

It might be time to shake some things up.

