No Joel Embiid, no problem.

With the center sidelined, the 76ers advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the third time in four seasons with a 129-112 win over the Washington Wizards in Game 5 of their opening-round NBA series Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Here and the best and worst awards from the series clincher:

Best performance

Seth Curry gets this. The Sixers guard scored a career-playoff-high 30 points on 10-for-17 shooting, including 3-for-6 on three-pointers. He dominated Raul Neto, who was guarding him.

Worst performance

Russell Westbrook gets this. I know it sounds crazy on a night when the Wizards point guard had 24 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. However, he shot only 7-for-20 and was a game-worst minus-21.

Best defensive performance

This goes to Danny Green. The Sixers small forward did a solid job of guarding Westbrook. He picked up the former MVP full-court on several possessions. Green had two steals.

Best statistic

This goes to the Sixers’ third-quarter shooting. They blew the game open by shooting 66.7% in the third.

Worst statistic

This goes to Westbrook’s shooting woes.