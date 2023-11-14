Zach LaVine may be available, but does he fit Philly? Sixers remaining patient, source says

The Zach LaVine to Philly hype is a bit premature.

Some 76ers fans might have their hopes up with news breaking today that the Chicago Bulls and the two-time All-Star have “increased openness” about exploring a trade, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. However, they may have to push the pause button for a moment.

Sources have said the Sixers are pleased with their early play and newfound depth, and likely will wait until later in the season to explore trade opportunities when needs will be more evident or to shore the team up in event of an injury.

The Sixers believe a patient approach also aligns with the fact that they’re expected to have more cap space than any contender this offseason.

The Sixers may still investigate LaVine’s potential availability, but it is unclear if LaVine or any of the Bulls’ high-salary players are a fit. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has said that any acquisition would have to be for a two-way player. Right now, Chicago’s stars — like LaVine and DeMar DeRozan — don’t fit that description.

In addition, the Sixers are the league’s hottest team with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid leading the way. At 8-1, the Sixers hold the best record in the NBA. And they have a league-best, eight-game winning streak.