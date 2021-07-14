International sneaker and streetwear retailer brand Snipes has become a fixture in the Philly community. Snipes has stores across the city and emphasizes reaching underprivileged communities.

In its latest project, Snipes partnered with the Sixers Youth Foundation and the 76ers. Three local recreational centers — the Daniel E. Rumph II Recreation Center, Simons Recreation Center and Charles A. Baker Playground — were renovated on July 7 as part of the project.

The renovations included 5½ courts, new backboards, rims, nets, and line striping. On the backboards, a Sixers Youth Foundation sticker is on one side and a Snipes logo is on the other.

The Sixers and Snipes also partnered with Play for Change and Mural Arts Philadelphia to create new murals at two of the three recreation centers, which highlight the need to curb gun violence.

“We are so fortunate to have partners who share the same beliefs as we do at the Sixers Youth Foundation — to create safe places for our youth and give them access to sports in order to build healthy habits,” 76ers Chief Operating Officer Lara Price said in a statement. “What makes this partnership with Mural Arts, Play for Change and Snipes so unique is adding the arts.”

» READ MORE: Ranking the Sixers’ reported Ben Simmons trade partners and sifting through potential deals | David Murphy

The Sixers Youth Foundation, founded in 2015, is a non-profit affiliate of the Sixers with goals to empower young people and strengthen communities. Snipes increased its American presence in May of 2019 by acquiring KicksUSA and the rights to 62 stores along the east coast.

Targeting future generations has been a pivotal point. One way to do that is with streetwear. Snipes stores contain appealing items like new releases of retro Jordans, Nike Air Max’s, Pumas and New Balances, among other shoes. Snipes also is big on graphic tees, which according to InStyle Magazine, have become one of the most trendy styles of fashion with vintage tributes and sports references at the top of the list.

“Our mission is to move street culture forward in the communities,” Snipes USA President Jim Bojko said. “We specifically target communities where we think we can make a difference.”

Snipes’ adopt and adapt mantra is how it adjusts to the differences in American and European street culture. One main difference, Bojko said, is teenagers and adults in their twenties are more likely to shop as families in America while Europeans often shop as families at a later age.

“They may listen to the same rappers and they may be passionate about the NBA, but it’s a different customer,” Bjoko said. “We learned that family may mean something different over here than in Europe.”

Snipes is planning annual toy drives with the Sixers, social media activations where players will talk about sneakers, and free ticket giveaways to fans who haven’t experienced games at Wells Fargo.

“If you go to a Sixers game, you’ll see our logo on the screen,” Bjoko said. “That’s nice, but if you just read that, you don’t know what Snipes is... We really like to engage the consumer and have fun with them, and that allows us to explain who we are.”