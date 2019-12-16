NEW YORK — Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 109-89 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night at the Barclays Center.
Best performance: This goes to Spencer Dinwiddie for being unstoppable. The Nets guard led all players with 24 points and six assists in 29 minutes, 43 seconds of action. This marked the fourth straight game and seventh in his last eight that he had 20 or more points.
Worst performance: I have to give to this to James Ennis III. The Sixers reserve graded out at a game-worst minus-18 in 19:33. He had three points on 1-for-4 shooting and wasn’t a factor at all on the offensive end.
Best defensive performance: This was a tough one, but I’m going to give this to Norvel Pelle for the second consecutive game. The Sixers reserve center blocked two shots and altered a couple of others in 20:44.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ three-point shooting. They made just 19.2% (5-for-26) for the game.
Best statistic: This goes to the Nets’ points in the paint. They outscored the Sixers, 64-54, in that category.
Worst of the worst: This has to go the Sixers’ playing flat. Brooklyn was playing its second game in as many nights. The Sixers, meanwhile, had Saturday off. Watching the game, one would have assumed it was the other way around.