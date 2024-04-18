Sixers-Knicks NBA playoff schedule: First-round series dates, start times and broadcast information

The NBA announced the times and TV information for the first four games of the seventh-seeded 76ers’ first-round series against the second-seeded New York Knicks.

The series begins at Madison Square Garden, with Game 1 tipping off at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN and Game 2 starting at 7:30 p.m. Monday on TNT.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Sixers punch playoff ticket with 105-104 win over Heat, will face Knicks in first round

The following two games will be played in Philly at the Wells Fargo Center with Game 3 set to begin Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on TNT. Then Game 4 will be played at 1 p.m. on April 28 on ABC. If necessary, Games 5, 6 and 7 will be April 30 in New York, May 2 in Philly and May 4 in New York, respectively.

The Sixers advanced to their seventh consecutive playoff appearance after beating the Miami Heat 105-104 in Wednesday night’s NBA Play-In Tournament game.

The winner of this series will advance to the East semifinals to face the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers series.

The Knicks won three of this season’s four series meetings against the Sixers. All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, a former Villanova standout, averaged 22.3 points, 7.8 assists, and 3.0 rebounds during those four games. However, New York will be without All-Star Julius Randle, who opted earlier this month to have season-ending shoulder surgery.

» READ MORE: Tough? Gritty? Perseverant? Who are these Sixers? A real team with a real problem: the Knicks.

Sixers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey averaged 26.3 points, 6.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in three games against the Knicks. Meanwhile, reigning MVP Joel Embiid only played in one of the teams’ four meetings. He had 30 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, and six turnovers in a 36-point home loss on Jan. 5.