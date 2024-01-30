Steph Curry, Sabrina Ionescu to face off in NBA 3-point All-Star challenge

For the first time ever, NBA and WNBA stars will face off in a three-point shooting challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis on Feb. 17. The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry will face the Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu in a battle of the best 3-point shooters of all-time.

Ionescu won the 2023 WNBA All-Star three-point challenge, making 25 of 27 attempts and finishing with 37 points, the most in WNBA or NBA history. She beat Curry’s previous record of 31 points, which he set in 2021.

The two have been teasing a potential shootout for months, ever since Ionescu’s record-setting victory this summer. Ionescu first called out Curry on X after her win, jokingly lobbying for a shootout against him. A few days later, Curry responded.

“I gotta go after Sabrina’s record,” Curry told ESPN in July. “She went crazy with the 37 points in their All-Star weekend.”

On Jan. 25, Curry brought the idea back up. “I think I gotta bring her out… we gotta settle this once and for all,” Curry said.

According to the official NBA press release, Ionescu will shoot with a WNBA ball from the WNBA three-point line, and Curry will shoot with an NBA ball from the NBA three-point line, but Ionescu suggested otherwise on ,her X feed where she said she plans to shoot from NBA distance.

Both are raising money for their charities, Curry’s Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation and Ionescu’s SI20 Foundation, in addition to the NBA Foundation.

Curry has not yet been named as an official NBA All-Star after missing the cut as an All-Star starter. But he is likely to make the team as a reserve.

With this much talent in one event, it’s sure to be another exciting addition to one of the NBA’s most competitive and exciting All-Star slate.