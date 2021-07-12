Thaddeus “Tad” Brown has been named the new CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, whose properties include the 76ers, the New Jersey Devils, and the Prudential Center.

Brown replaces Scott O’Neil, who announced his resignation on June 30 after eight years.

In the 2002-03 season, Brown joined the Houston Rockets as their vice president of corporate development. He was named CEO in October 2006, a job he held until the conclusion of this season.

On April 23, Brown announced that he would resign from his role as CEO at the end of the season.

In 2017, Brown orchestrated the sale of the Rockets by Leslie Alexander to Tilman Fertitta for a then-NBA and global sports franchise record $2.2 billion.

“With nearly 20 years’ experience leading the Houston Rockets and Toyota Center, we are confident that he will bring a fresh energy and new ideas to our teams, organization, and local communities,” HBSE co-founder Josh Harris said in a statement released by the Sixers.

This move reunites Brown with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. The two worked together in Houston from 2007 until October 2020 when Morey resigned as general manager. He took his position with the Sixers a few weeks later.

Brown said he is looking forward to his new challenge.

“This role not only allows me to work for innovators like Josh and David [Blitzer], it also allows me to work alongside some of the industry’s best talent that has been assembled across the HBSE organization,” Brown said in a statement released by the Sixers. “This is a world-class sports and entertainment organization that cares about the cities and fans it serves. My family and I are thrilled to begin our new journey, and I’m eager to help guide HBSE to even greater heights.”

Brown is changing jobs with franchises going in opposite directions. The Rockets are rebuilding mode after compiling the NBA’s worst record, 17-55. The Sixers were the top seed in the Eastern Conference and, despite being upset by the Atlanta Hawks in seven games during the conference semifinals, are still considered a franchise capable of competing for a championship.