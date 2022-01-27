Temple acting coach Monté Ross started to draw up a play during the Owls’ Jan. 8 game against East Carolina when Damian Dunn interjected. Sweat dripped down Dunn’s face as he told Ross he wanted the final shot.

“You love when your players say things like that,” Ross said, “because they have confidence in themselves and it gives you confidence in him as well.”

The Owls were tied, 75-75, with 15 seconds on the clock when they retook the court. The Pirates defense face-guarded Dunn, knowing he made a game-winner three days prior against Central Florida. But Dunn still found enough space to take a quick step back and hit a buzzer-beating three, exemplifying his growth as a leading scorer and closing out a 78-75 win for the Owls.

Dunn, who is averaging 15.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game as a redshirt freshman, has proven himself as a player that head coach Aaron McKie can rely on when he needs a shooter to close out a win.

“With [Dunn], it’s one of those things as a coach you can get one of your best offensive players in his favorite spot,” McKie said. “Or the position on the floor he’s comfortable in where you can sit back and feel comfortable, even if the shot isn’t made.”

After back-to-back postponements, the Temple guard didn’t miss a beat as he helped secure a 61-58 victory against Cincinnati on Jan. 26.

Dunn’s quick turnaround jumper for a 59-58 lead against the Bearcats was his fourth lead-changing bucket in the final minute this season, a trend that has helped the Owls continue their four-game winning streak.

Dunn’s confidence down the stretch stems from an offseason emphasizing three-point shooting, and it’s shown on the court. He has produced 20 threes after hitting just five all of last season.

In the summer, Dunn improved his range to bring it up to par with his shooting from the mid-range and free-throw line. Along with spot shooting from three, he frequently worked on catch-and-turn shooting drills with his teammates.

However, getting to the line has also helped Dunn find a groove as he watched shots fall. Dunn shot 76.7% from the line last season. He’s improved those numbers to 84.6%.

“The repetition helped me improve over that period from last year,” Dunn said.

The 6-foot-5 guard finished with a career-high 33 points against East Carolina, with a stellar second half where he shot 6-for-6 from the field and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. Against Central Florida on Jan. 5, Dunn solidified the Owls’ 66-62 win by hitting a three-pointer with seven seconds left then finishing off the game at the free-throw line.

“Being able to hit both of those shots is something that I imagined myself doing for a minute now,” Dunn said, “and just waiting for the opportunity.”

Dunn watched film privately with the coaching staff and with the team leading up to their matchup against Central Florida. After the film sessions, Dunn saw advantages that weren’t as obvious in the first game against the Knights on Dec. 15.

“I’m just going to keep continuing to grow,” Dunn said. “And learn from those decisions that I make in crunch time.”

Dunn had a solid performance (17 points) in Temple’s 69-64 victory over Tulsa on Jan. 12, but fell into foul trouble (four personal fouls), which limited his playing time. However, he still extended the Owls’ lead by six points late in the second half.

He admitted miscues — like getting into foul trouble — used to stick with him throughout a game, but Dunn has shifted his focus to making up for those errors during the next play, especially in their recent games.

“My resiliency has grown over the course of the year,” Dunn said. “Just letting go of mistakes and not putting my head down, facing my adversities head on, that’s something that I’m getting a grasp on.”

Spending more time in the gym has shifted his approach to playing selflessly and becoming a prominent voice in the locker room. Dunn has started to lead conversations in the huddle in concert with guard Jeremiah Williams.

Despite the mental push, the Owls’ leading scorer credited his coaches for providing support and jump-starting his shooting confidence, which has allowed Dunn to take on all challenges.

“Whether the shot goes in or whether it’s an air ball,” Dunn said, “I know that my coaches and my teammates, they’re gonna be right behind me and welcome me back to the huddle.”