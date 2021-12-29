Firing off 16 threes in a single game as a true freshman takes a certain shooter’s confidence, something coach Aaron McKie has instilled in Zach Hicks this season.

He buried 10 of those 16 attempts in Temple’s 85-48 win over Delaware State on Dec. 22. While Temple is still finding its footing offensively, Hicks’ performance provided a much-needed lift off the bench, emblematic of the “blood thirsty” scorer McKie recruited.

“It’s what he does. It comes as no surprise. I’ve seen it,” McKie said. “I told him in the locker room, not only is it hard to score 35 points in a college game, but to do it as a freshman, that’s impressive. I have no doubt in my mind he’s going to be a special college player.”

» READ MORE: Temple vs. Villanova is postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases within the Owls program

Hicks’ 10 threes earned a Temple’s single-game record. The previous record of nine threes was held by Johnny Miller (vs. Cincinnati, March 16, 1995) and Rick Brunson (vs. George Washington, Feb. 2, 1995).

The lanky, sharpshooting wing also tied Temple’s all-time leading scorer Mark Macon for most points by a freshman in a single game (vs. St. Joseph’s, March 2, 1988).

The 6-foot-7 wing from Camden realized it was his day after hitting his second triple from the right corner late in the first half.

“That one did not feel good, I’m not gonna lie,” Hicks said. “That one felt like it was going over but it went in so I was like, ‘This might be my night.’ My mind just changed from there and I kept letting it fly.”

It wasn’t until after the final buzzer that Temple’s radio broadcasters, Kevin Copp and former Owl great John Baum, informed Hicks of his record-setting performance.

Hicks opened the season shooting a combined 5 for 10 from three against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Nov. 10 and Southern California on Nov. 13. His efficiency plummeted over the next eight games, shooting 1 of 19 from deep.

“Coach comes to me like, ‘You’re a shooter. Shooters have slumps.’ I’m a freshman so I’m kind of nervous out there sometimes,” Hicks said. “He just kept encouraging me saying, ‘Shoot the ball, shoot the ball.’”

» READ MORE: Prince Moody and Temple athletes strive to bring diversity and equity to the forefront on North Broad

He did exactly that and won the first honors of his career, earning American Athletic Conference and Big 5 Men’s Player of the Week.

Freshman guard Jeremiah Williams, who assisted on six of Hicks’ 10 threes, said his only advice is to “be confident in what you do. You played basketball your whole life, the game doesn’t change…10 times out of 10 if he goes out there full confidence he can showcase what he can do at a high level.”

McKie stresses the importance of shot creation. In the flow of the offense he wants Hicks filling lanes and setting his feet for spot-up shot opportunities.

“When I first got here I wasn’t really that good moving off the ball,” Hicks said. “He taught me, fill behind, shake up and shake down when people drive the baseline or drive the middle.”

All 10 of his threes against the Hornets were assisted — nine of which were hoisted with a dribble.

The next step in his offensive development will be to add more versatile shot creation. He has aspirations of improving as a ball handler to help run the offense and relieve pressure from the point guard.

Temple has two solidified 30-plus minute guards in its backcourt between Williams and Damian Dunn.

With Khalif Battle out for the remainder of the season after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his left foot against La Salle on Dec. 1, minutes at the wing position have opened up.

Freshmen Quincy Ademokoya and Jahlil White have both seen starts in Battle’s absence. But McKie is still searching for a serviceable wing to provide a consistent shooting spark off the bench.

Hicks has played 20-plus minutes twice all season. If he can maintain even a fraction of his shooting performance against Delaware State, he could crack a more prominent role in the rotation.

“He’s a confident kid,” McKie said. “That’s one of the things I like about him.”