Of all of the improvements that the new coaching staff has coaxed from this team, Harris’ resurgence as a primary scorer might sit at the top. Against the Pacers, the veteran forward showed the same mix of confidence, comfort and aggression that has vaulted him into All-Star consideration this season. Along with a series of clutch fourth-quarter pull-ups from Korkmaz, Harris’ ability to shoulder the scoring load was nothing short of decisive for a team that increasingly looks like it is going to need to put up serious points whenever their star big man is on the bench.