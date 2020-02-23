The 76ers 119-98 loss on Saturday in Milwaukee has been costly on the injury front. Tobias, Harris, who has not missed a game all season, is doubtful for Monday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center with a right knee contusion.
It was determined earlier that Ben Simmons, who reaggravated a lower back injury in the same game, is out against the Hawks.
Harris hurt his knee against the Bucks, but was able to stay in the game. He ended up playing 30 minutes, 55 seconds and scored 11 points (3-for-10 shooting) while grabbing five rebounds. He had a game-worst minus-28 rating.
Harris has only missed one game with the Sixers since being acquired on Feb. 6, 2019, from the Los Angeles Clippers. The only game he has missed was the final one of the regular season last year, a meaningless contest in which all the Sixers starters sat out.
Harris is averaging 18.9 points and 6.8 rebounds.
The Sixers (35-22) saw their four-game winning streak snapped by Milwaukee.