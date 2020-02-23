Ben Simmons will be sidelined for the 76ers game on Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center.
Simmons, who missed Thursday’s 112-104 overtime win over the visiting Brooklyn Nets with lower back tightness, returned to the lineup during Saturday’s 119-98 loss in Milwaukee.
Simmons irritated his lower back on a layup with 8 minutes, 24 seconds left in the first quarter. He stayed in the game and later made a foul shot at the 7:21 mark. However, he subbed himself out of five seconds later.
He only played 4 minutes and 44 seconds against the Bucks.
Upon returning to Philadelphia, he underwent an MRI, according to a source.
Additional evaluation will come on Monday.
Simmons is averaging 16.7 points and 8.2 assists for the Sixers (35-22) who saw their four-game winning streak snapped in Milwaukee.