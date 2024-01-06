Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton out for Sixers vs. Utah Jazz

Tobias Harris (ankle soreness) and De’Anthony Melton (back soreness) will both miss the 76ers’ game against the Utah Jazz Saturday night.

Reserve swingman Furkan Korkmaz is also out for the third consecutive game with an illness, while reserve forward Robert Covington is listed as questionable to play with an illness after missing two games due to knee swelling earlier in the week.

The absences leaves the Sixers’ starting lineup even more shorthanded. Kelly Oubre Jr. has been with the first group in Melton’s place the past two games. Marcus Morris Sr. and Danuel House Jr. are candidates to slide up to fill Harris’ spot.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid, who said he twisted his knee during Friday’s loss to the New York Knicks, is not listed on the injury report. Coach Nick Nurse said following that game that he expected Embiid, who was recently sidelined for four games with a sprained ankle, to play Saturday on the second night of a back-to-back.

Harris is averaging 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and three assists per game entering Saturday for the 23-11 Sixers. Melton is one of the NBA’s more disruptive perimeter defenders, ranking third in the league with 1.7 steals per game and fifth with 3.3 deflections per game to go with a career-best 12.1 points, four rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Covington leads the NBA in deflections per 36 minutes this season (6.5), while also averaging 4.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26 games since rejoining the Sixers in the James Harden trade. Korkmaz has not been part of the Sixers’ regular rotation.