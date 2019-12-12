More important than the numbers are the situations in which Harris has begun to assert himself. Take the win over the Raptors on Sunday. With Joel Embiid still struggling to solve his Marc Gasol problem, the Sixers needed somebody on the perimeter to pick up some of the scoring slack. It was the exact sort of situation for which plenty of people predicted doom when Elton Brand sent Jimmy Butler’s talents to South Beach this summer. After all, it was Butler who shouldered the crunch-time scoring load throughout the Sixers’ seven-game loss to Toronto in the Eastern Conference semifinals and, barring the addition of a jump shot to Ben Simmons’ game, it was difficult to envision who in the Sixers’ offense would fill the void.