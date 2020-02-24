Tobias Harris, who was listed on Sunday as doubtful for the 76ers’ home game Monday against the Atlanta Hawks, has been upgraded to questionable.
Harris, who suffered a right knee contusion during Saturday’s 119-98 loss in Milwaukee, will go through his pregame routine before his final status is determined.
Harris hurt his knee against the Bucks but was able to stay in the game. He played over 30 minutes and scored 11 points while grabbing five rebounds. In his previous three seasons, he has appeared in 80 or more games.
Harris is averaging 18.9 points and 6.8 rebounds this season.
Ben Simmons has already been listed as out for the Atlanta game with a lower back injury. He is expected to undergo additional evaluations on Monday.