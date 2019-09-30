Tobias Harris is determined to show that he’s much more than a scoring option. The 76ers forward says he has been working on his defense.
“It’s been a huge emphasis for me this summer, lateral quickness, being able to stay lower longer,” Harris said during Monday’s media day at the team’s practice facility in Camden. “I’ve been back here for about three weeks now through the pickups and 5-on-5s we’ve been playing. It’s been a higher level for me.”
A lot of the Sixers coach have witnessed his improvement, Harris said. That’s been something that motivated him.
“As a player, I want to be a better two-way player for myself, for the team, and for us as a group,” he said. “… That’s something that’s going to open a lot of doors for our group as a collective unit, and for myself also just taking that added level to be a two-way guy.”
The Sixers acquired Harris in a February trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. The forward signed a five-year, $180-million deal to remain with the team this summer in free agency.
The 6-foot-9, 235-pounder is an elite three-point shooter and finisher around the basket. The Sixers were hard to beat when he got off to solid starts.