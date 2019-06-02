The 76ers are taking a look at Tobias Harris’ younger brothers.
Tyler Harris, 24, participated in the Sixers’ free-agent workouts on Friday and Saturday at the practice facility in Camden. Terry Harris, 22, will partake in the team’s predraft workout Monday at the facility.
Tobias Harris, 26, was the headline acquisition in the Sixers’ blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 7. The power forward will become an unrestricted free agent on June 30 at 6 p.m. The Sixers can offer him a five-year, $189 million deal to stay.
It appears there’s a chance he won’t be the only Harris in the organization if he re-signs.
Tyler, a 6-foot-10 forward, could be a candidate to sign a two-way contract with the Sixers. Terry, a 6-6 swingman, could be a second-round pick or sign as an undrafted rookie free agent.
Terry, a North Carolina A&T product, worked out for the Phoenix Suns on Saturday after working out on May 22 for the Los Angeles Clippers. He also has workouts scheduled with the Sacramento Kings, Brooklyn Nets, and Dallas Mavericks.
The Sixers were also among NBA teams that watched him work out at the Chris Johnson pro day in Southern California on Tuesday. Philly has the 24th overall pick and four second-rounders (Nos. 33, 34, 42, and 54) in the June 20 NBA draft in Brooklyn.
Terry averaged 8.1 points and shot 41.1 percent on three-pointers this past season at A&T. Tyler played for the Sendai 89ers of the Eastern Second Division of the B.League in Japan this past season. He averaged 21.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1 steal.
Other notable players at the free-agent workouts were Rashad Vaughn, Jamel Artis, and Jamil Wilson.
LSU center Naz Reid and Arizona State guard Luguentz Dort will be the headliners of Monday’s predraft workout.