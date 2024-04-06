Tobias Harris ruled out for Sixers’ Saturday night game against Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS — Tobias Harris will miss his second consecutive game with a left knee contusion when the 76ers face the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday night at FedExForum.

Harris tested out his knee during morning shootaround, but it was determined an hour before the game that he would not play. The power forward hyperextended the knee while colliding with an Oklahoma City Thunder player in the final two minutes of Tuesday’s 109-105 victory over the Thunder at the Wells Fargo Center.

It was determined that Harris has a bruise during an MRI on Thursday in Miami. At the time, a source said that he would miss around one to two games.

Harris had 18 points while making a season-high five three-pointers against the Thunder. The 13th-year veteran is averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists this season. This will mark the 11th game Harris will miss this season due to injuries, ailments, and illness.

The Sixers will travel to San Antonio after Saturday’s game to face the Spurs on Sunday night at Frost Bank Center.