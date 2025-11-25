Sixers’ Trendon Watford leaves Magic game with left adductor strain

Trendon Watford exited Tuesday night’s game against the Orlando Magic after suffering a left adductor strain with 4 minutes, 7 seconds before the intermission. He will not return to the game, the 76ers said.

The Sixers’ reserve power forward grabbed the inner part of his left leg while passing the ball before falling to the court. After being helped up, Watford was assisted to the locker room.

He had eight points, one rebound, and an assist in 11 minutes. He was 2-for-2 from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line.

Watford averaged 9.0 points and 5.0 rebounds through his first 13 games. The Sixers trailed the Magic, 86-60, at halftime.