UConn All-American point guard Tristen Newton works out for Sixers

Tristen Newton will tell you he’s NBA-ready.

The former University of Connecticut point guard is a two-time NCAA champion, a first-team All-American, and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four this past season. On Thursday, he participated in an NBA predraft workout for the 76ers, who have the Nos. 14 and 41 picks in next week’s draft.

It was the 13th workout for Newton, who has two more scheduled.

“I feel like I’m NBA-ready now,” Newton told CT Insider during last month’s NBA draft combine. “There’s a lot of point guards in the draft, a lot of young ones. But, if you take me, you’ve got a pro-ready player right now. I can go in there right now, help the team win, [and] run the offense for you, instead of waiting a couple of years for a young guy to develop.”

Trentyn Flowers, a former swingman for the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League, was originally scheduled to participate in the workout. However, the 19-year-old worked out for the Orlando Magic.

Newton averaged 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists this past season for the Huskies. Newton also finished with two triple-doubles and 11 double-doubles en route to finishing with 20 points and seven assists to lead UConn to a 75-60 victory over Purdue in the championship game.

Originally, he committed to East Carolina following a standout high school career in Texas.

He played three seasons for the Pirates after going into the transfer portal after the 2021-22 season. Newton started 38 of 39 games while becoming the first player in UConn history to record two triple-doubles during the 2022-23 season.

This past season, he was named first-team all-Big East and recipient of the Bob Cousy Award, which goes to the top college men’s point guard.