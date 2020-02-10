There are plenty of plausible reasons to think that Elton Brand and his front office should take a long, hard look at both of the veteran point guards who have hit the free-agent market since last week’s trade deadline. Topping that list is the fact that both Johnson and Thomas can dribble a basketball at an above-average level, a trait that would put them in rare company on a Sixers roster that often looks like it was designed by someone who spent 10 hours on YouTube watching And-1 mixtapes and then made it his life’s work to create the exact opposite of what he saw.