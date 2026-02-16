Tyrese Maxey’s All-Star Weekend showed he’s not merely a promising young star. Maxey has become one of the faces of the NBA.

LOS ANGELES — While strolling through the NBA Crossover fan extravaganza inside the Los Angeles Convention Center Friday afternoon, a young man wearing a Cooper Flagg Duke jersey suddenly realized the NBA player with whom he had randomly crossed paths.

“That’s Tyrese Maxey!” the fan excitedly told his companion.

That recognition illustrated how Maxey’s popularity has ballooned beyond Philly, where Maxey has long been beloved while rapidly ascending into a 76ers cornerstone and two-time All-Star. Before stepping inside Intuit Dome Sunday afternoon, Maxey had already received the fourth-most All-Star fan votes and was named an Eastern Conference starter for this weekend’s Main Event. And that status as one of league’s up-and-coming faces was all on display throughout the celebratory weekend, culminating in totaling nine points and three steals for the “young and turnt” Team Stars’ victory over Team Stripes in the championship game of a surprisingly competitive round-robin tournament.

» READ MORE: Anthony Edwards claims MVP award, leads Stars to tourney win in 2026 NBA All-Star Game

“I feel a lot less out of place,” Maxey said when asked about how this weekend felt different from his first All-Star appearance in 2024. “[Two years ago, I] was nervous. It’s your first time. You don’t know when to talk, when not to talk. Now I walk into the locker room of my team, I was the second-oldest.

“I played against those guys growing up as kids, and it was really fun to be in the locker room.”

Maxey’s widespread prominence is perhaps unsurprising, given his combination of statistical production, playing style and personality.

His numbers place him in the MVP conversation, coming out of the All-Star break ranking sixth in the NBA in scoring (28.9 points per game) while adding 6.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.0 steals. He plays an aesthetically pleasing brand of basketball for diehards and casuals alike, as a speedy guard who explodes to the basket, launches from three-point range, and has become a legitimate defensive disruptor. And he regularly flashes a grin even in the heat of competition.

The “That’s Tyrese Maxey” whispers — or exclamations — continued as he moved through the convention center Friday. One fan who recognized him was wearing a LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers shirt. Another was in Boston Celtics green. Others waited in line to meet Maxey inside an Xfinity pop-up digital experience — where his face was displayed all over the exterior — or as he signed blue Sixers jerseys inside a DoorDash booth.

Back at the Intuit Dome, Maxey was on a parking-garage billboard also featuring San Antonio Spurs global superstar Victor Wembanyama. And during Saturday’s Media Day, Maxey was assigned to a formal press conference room instead of the mixed-zone scrums, which are typically reserved for the most in-demand players.

» READ MORE: Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe wins Rising Stars MVP, adding another accomplishment in his terrific season

As Maxey walked into the standing-room-only crowd, he uttered, “Wow.”

“I don’t want to trip and fall,” Maxey said, walking across the stage, “and embarrass myself with all these people here.”

Maxey first noticed his popularity had extended beyond Sixers supporters around his fourth NBA season, when he was so stunned to be seeing his jersey in places besides Philly and his hometown of Dallas that he called his mom, Denyse. And when informed last month that he had received more All-Star fan votes than any American player — yes, even topping all-time greats James and Stephen Curry — he was taken aback.

“Oh, thanks fellow Americans!” Maxey said, leaning back in his locker-room chair. “Appreciate y’all, man. That’s love.”

It is all quite the rise since Maxey trained in Los Angeles in preparation for the 2020 NBA draft, when the Sixers took him 21st overall.

He seized opportunity when thrust into the starting point guard job during Ben Simmons’ 2021-22 holdout. He won the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award in 2023, then became a first-time All-Starter the following season. He thrived as Embiid’s two-man partner. He further boosted himself on a big stage with a masterful 46-point performance at Madison Square Garden in Game 5 of the Sixers’ 2024 first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks.

As an All-Star newbie in 2024, Maxey appreciated getting to know players from other teams in a laid-back environment. This year, he felt a sense of familiarity with Team Stars, which was also made up of Scottie Barnes, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Johnson. When Holmgren, a first-time All-Star, asked Maxey for advice on what to expect Sunday, Maxey compared it to the McDonald’s All-American game as high-schoolers.

» READ MORE: ‘It was all God’s plan’: Tyrese Maxey fell to the Sixers with the 21st pick in the 2020 draft, thanks to an unlikely path full of bizarre basketball and societal circumstances.

“You don’t want nobody to have bragging rights on you,” Maxey said. “That’s how I feel about it.”

Maxey finished Team Stars’ overtime victory over Team World with four points, three rebounds, and two assists. He added two points in his team’s loss in its first matchup against Team Stripes, which also came down to the last shot.

In the championship-game rematch, Maxey took Kevin Durant off the dribble for a layup, then stole the inbound pass and buried a three-pointer. Later, he blew past James for another layup, and collected a steal and dish to Barnes for the breakaway dunk.

“I want to play it like a real game anyway,” Maxey said. “It’s better for me.”

Maxey arrived for his postgame media session carrying a fancy box holding his All-Star ring which, when opened, also played a video of his highlights. He was ready to get some rest during the next few days before the regular-season’s stretch run for a Sixers team in sixth place in the East standings.

But this weekend, he lived up to his status as a leader of the NBA’s “young and turnt” American stars — and one of the up-and-coming faces of the league as a whole.

“I definitely think that we are ready to try to step it forward,” Maxey said. “We had a lot of guys in that locker room that are ready to take the next step.”