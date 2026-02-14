Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe wins Rising Stars MVP, adding another accomplishment in his terrific season

LOS ANGELES — As VJ Edgecombe stepped to the free-throw line with the opportunity to win the Rising Stars championship at All-Star Weekend, he felt “no pressure.”

The stakes, to be fair, were far lower than any NBA game Edgecombe has played in so far. Yet even in the ultimately meaningless environment, the 76ers rookie guard reiterated he “really hates losing.” So Edgecombe focused and sank both foul shots, then opened his arms wide to greet beaming Sixers teammate Tyrese Maxey sitting courtside.

Edgecombe’s game-winning free throws lifted his Team Vince to a 25-24 victory over Team Melo in the mini tournament final Friday night at Intuit Dome. That came on the heels of Edgecombe’s 17-point effort against Team T-Mac in the semis, including 10 in a row and the clinching step-back jumper to seal that win.

The two-game performance made Edgecombe a unanimous choice for the event’s MVP award, and spearheaded a group of youngsters who may have injected some competitiveness back into the recently maligned All-Star festivities.

Consider it the latest accomplishment in a terrific rookie season for Edgecombe, who has become an immediate starter and impact player on both ends of the floor for a Sixers team in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race.

“I just wanted to go out there and show everyone that I can hoop — regardless of stage,” Edgecombe said. “I just want to go out there and play basketball. I enjoy it. I enjoy playing basketball. I hope I showcased that tonight.”

Edgecombe foreshadowed his intentions earlier Friday. When asked at his media session if he would take a “laid-back” approach to the night’s tournament or as if he had “something to prove,” Edgecombe grinned and responded with, “still compete, so we’ll see how that goes.”

And how Friday night unfolded for Edgecombe, the former third overall draft pick, mirrored several of his games so far with the Sixers: He caught fire down the stretch.

A corner three-pointer got Edgecombe going in the semifinal matchup against Team T-Mac. He buried two more deep shots to put Team Vince up, 37-29, then converted a crafty finish and celebrated with his teammates on the bench. When he dribbled to his right and elevated for the mid-range shot to secure the 41-36 win — the first team to hit 40 points in each semifinal moved on — Edgecombe pointed at Maxey and then emphatically nodded at the camera while strutting down the court. He added five rebounds to the 6-for-8 shooting.

“My teammates were swinging the rock,” Edgecombe said. “My teammates were passing the ball, and I was open. … Then I was coming off the pick-and-roll, whatever it is, 1-on-1. Just go up there and try to get a bucket.”

In the abbreviated final against Team Melo — when 25 points was the “target score” — Edgecombe initially got free behind the defense for a transition dunk. Then he finished a putback that put his team up, 23-22, before drawing a foul on a drive to the basket to set up his championship-sealing free throws.

In between those buckets, Edgecombe also flashed his knack for smart basketball plays to complement his high-flying athleticism, while averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals with the Sixers entering the All-Star break.

He corralled a one-handed rebound, and pushed the pace with his own speed and kick-ahead passes. He opened the semifinal game guarding the sharpshooting Kon Knueppel, another standout rookie.

Perhaps most fitting for the player who entered the break ranked 10th in the NBA in minutes (35.4 per game): When Edgecombe thought he was coming out of the final when coach Vince Carter made a couple substitutions, Carter playfully pushed Edgecombe back onto the court.

Edgecombe’s on-court showcase was one highlight of his first All-Star weekend.

He called getting to sit next to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar “fire,” another indicator of his deep knowledge of the NBA’s history. He chopped it up with Rising Stars coach Carmelo Anthony, father of his former teammate Kiyan Anthony, at the end of Friday morning’s practice. He got sucked into the whirlwind media circuit that ranged from a high-profile NBA TV interview, to an unserious rapid-fire guessing game to match a fellow Rising Star to the appropriate emoji.

“It’s a lot of attention,” Edgecombe said. “A lot of attention.”

But Edgecombe felt a responsibility to Carter, who drafted him first for this event and then encouraged their whole team, “Why not just play hard?” instead of floating through the night. Seeing Maxey courtside provided Edgecombe with a final motivational boost.

“He ain’t coming to watch it if I ain’t going to play hard,” Edgecombe thought to himself. “I didn’t want to waste his time.”

The full experience inspired Edgecombe to someday stay through the weekend to participate in Sunday’s All-Star game. But after his endless appearances bled into some actual — competitive! — basketball, Edgecombe acknowledged, “I’m tired, and I’m ready to go home now.”

He will leave Los Angeles with some MVP hardware, providing further evidence of the terrific start to his NBA career.