Tyrese Maxey continues to build a legacy of giving in Philly: ‘That’s what I was put on this earth to do’

Lots of stories have been written about the bond professional athletes build with the cities they play in.

About how they pose for pictures, give out countless autographs, and even, secretly, meet with ailing young fans at the hospital.

But I want to tell you a different story, this one about Tyrese Maxey and Philadelphia.

About one of the biggest promoters of this proud city of roughly 1.57 million people, and how at just 24-years-old, the Sixers star is setting himself up to be a savior, far more than most people realize.

Let’s begin with what he’s doing through the Tyrese Maxey Foundation.

The 76ers point guard hosted a Night of Giving dinner at the Fitler Club, located at 2400 Market Street, on Thursday night.

Then on Friday, Maxey hosted a celebrity golf tournament at the Union League Golf Club at Torresdale to raise money for the foundation. And on Saturday, he held the Tyrese Maxey 1% Skills Camp at Penn Charter. The free basketball camp was for 7- to 12-year-olds.

“It’s been great, honestly,” Maxey said of the weekend. “A lot of supporters. I appreciate everybody who came out and supported. I appreciate all of the sponsors, the volunteers, and security; everybody’s been great. The community has really shown out. And I’m glad to be a part of it.”

The foundation was founded in 2021 in Maxey’s hometown of Garland, Texas, is “dedicated to strengthening families and communities by providing children with the skills and support needed to become the next generation of leaders.”

Philadelphians are fortunate. Being in a position to give back was essential to Maxey long before being selected with the 21st pick of the 2020 NBA draft.

“I say it every time, man,” Maxey said. “My grandmother always told me, both of them, they said, ‘Once I made it, this is what they needed me to do. Give back to the community, whatever city I get drafted to, and also at home.’“

Giving back was something Maxey always wanted to do.

“When I was younger, I wanted somebody to give back to me. Now, I’m able to do that. So it’s been great,” he added.

Maxey recalls the incredible feeling he had meeting Hall of Famer and Dallas native Chris Bosh during a camp at Dallas’ Madison Gym as a youth.

“I hit a game-winner, and he was there,” Maxey said. “He was there, and they carried me off the court. It was kind of funny. But I could appreciate that, and really remember that because he was there and in attendance and around.”

He views the 1% Skills Camp and his Friends and Family Weekend as a whole as vessels to do the same for aspiring athletes.

“So I’m here every year,” Maxey said.

Sixers assistant general manager Jameer Nelson and head athletic trainer and director of medical services Kevin Johnson were among the camp counselors Saturday. Maxey felt it was essential to have Johnson there as a way to get “1% better at life.”

Maxey pointed out that not every basketball and football player will get an opportunity to play professionally. He said that we need other types of professionals in the world.

“Those people are what make the world go around, honestly,” Maxey said. “He’s somebody in our organization who really helps our organization stay glued together.

“So I just wanted him to come here … [because he] wanted to play basketball. He always talks about wanting to play basketball when he was younger. But basketball led him to where he is today, which is still being somebody extremely successful. And I think a lot of people need to hear that as well.”

The more than 200 children also learned how to get 1% better as athletes. In addition to receiving gear and backpacks, the campers interacted with Maxey throughout the day.

But don’t get it twisted, Maxey also benefits from being around the youth and giving back to Philadelphia.

“It benefits me by just bringing joy,” he said. “If I can bring more joy to this neighborhood or this community or wherever I’m at any given time, that makes me happy. That makes me feel like I’ve accomplished something because I feel like that’s what I was put on this earth to do.

“The Lord put me on this earth to one, everybody said to play basketball. Yeah, I understand that, but it’s also to instill joy and put smiles on people’s faces and just make people’s days and [lives] better.”