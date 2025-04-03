Tyrese Maxey to be ruled out for rest of season with thumb injury, per report

Tyrese Maxey is expected to be ruled out for the final six games of the 76ers’ 2024-25 season with a thumb sprain, per an ESPN report Thursday afternoon.

The decision arrives after Maxey, who has not played since March 3, was scheduled to go through individual workouts Tuesday and Wednesday, coach Nick Nurse said before the Sixers’ loss at the New York Knicks. The star point guard also participated in practice last Friday, which Nurse described as having a “medium” outcome. The coach added that Maxey had worn a split during that practice, but that the thumb “bothered” him following the session.

Maxey initially tried to play through the thumb injury that occurred just before the mid-February All-Star break, before a back injury sustained in a March 3 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers finally forced him to the sidelines. The thumb issue clearly affected his shooting, as he connected on only 32.4% of his field-goal attempts and went 9-of-43 from three-point range in his final seven games played.

Maxey, who signed a max contract last summer, averaged a career-high 26.3 points per game this season and visibly improved as a defender while averaging 1.8 steals per game. But his efficiency dipped while carrying an unexpectedly heavy offensive load for a struggling, injury-riddled Sixers team. He acknowledged becoming mentally frustrated during the early part of the season, but vowed to maintain the positivity with teammates and energetic playing style that quickly made him an ascending star and fan favorite. He became a first-time All-Star last season, while creating a dynamic two-man tandem with former MVP center Joel Embiid.

The news about Maxey comes less than 24 hours after the Sixers announced Embiid will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week, and less than three weeks after marquee free-agent signing Paul George was ruled out for the rest of the season because of a groin injury.

Nothing about these developments are surprising, but they still underscore what a flop this Sixers season has been. With a 23-53 record entering Thursday’s home matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers are now vying for draft lottery positioning down the stretch.