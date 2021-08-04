LAS VEGAS — Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer, Paul Reed, Charles Bassey, Filip Petrušev, and Isaiah Joe are the headliners of the 76ers roster for the NBA Summer League.

The 14-member team will start competition Monday and play through Aug. 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The Sixers’ four preliminary games will be on Monday, Aug. 12, 14 and 15. The two teams with the best records after four games will meet for the championship on Aug. 17. The other squads will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or 17.

Springer, a combo guard out of Tennessee, was the 28th pick in Thursday’s NBA draft. Petrušev, a power forward/center from Serbia, was taken 50th. Bassey, a center from Western Kentucky, was selected 53rd. Maxey, Joe and Reed were rookies on last season’s team.

They will be joined by another member of last season’s team in Rayjon Tucker, along with new two-way player Aaron Henry. Lamar Peters, Braxton Key, Frank Mason III, Charles Matthews, Daishen Nix and Mitch Ballock have also been added to the summer roster.

Sixers assistant Brian Adams will be the head coach of the Summer League squad. The Sixers will begin Summer League training camp on Wednesday at UNLV.