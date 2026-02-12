The Sixers best players should really benefit from the NBA All-Star break — but not everyone will be off

The NBA All-Star break has finally arrived for the Sixers, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for the team’s three most important pieces: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe.

“I think everybody’s looking forward to it,” head coach Nick Nurse said of the time off. “I think we need it, it’ll be pretty good timing for us.”

Advertisement

Yes, Wednesday’s blowout 138-89 loss to the Knicks was embarrassing, but despite the Sixers’ many ups and downs this season, they are firmly in a playoff spot — and it’s not even the Play-In. Still, it’s a team in need of a physical and mental reset, even if some of its stars won’t be entirely off.

Maxey will be heading out to Los Angeles as an All-Star Game starter, with Edgecombe in tow to play in the Rising Stars game. But Embiid will have a full, much-needed weeklong break.

» READ MORE: Tyrese Maxey is the hero Philadelphia needs | Marcus Hayes

Embiid missed his second consecutive game Wednesday with right knee soreness. Quentin Grimes also missed Wednesday’s game, while Dominick Barlow, who missed the final game of the road trip in Portland, returned to play 31 minutes on Wednesday.

Nurse said before Wednesday’s game that there was “not a ton of concern” about Embiid’s knee long-term.

Embiid has appeared in 31 of the Sixers’ 54 games so far this year, skipping one leg of back-to-backs and missing most of the month of November. But since that November, Embiid has quickly rounded back into form.

“He’ll still tell you that he’s — I don’t know, you can have him tell you — but still not near 100%, not close," Nurse said. “I think that’s encouraging, because he’s starting to look pretty good again in a lot of different areas.”

Some might consider Embiid’s exclusion from the All-Star game a snub, but because of the break, the Sixers don’t play again until Feb. 19.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid’s return from a mysterious knee problem finally matured him. He’s playing like an All-Star, snubbed or not. | Hayes

That’s a full week for Embiid to stay off his knee and recover while the Sixers can stay locked into their sixth place spot in the standings. Since January, the Sixers are 12-5 with Embiid in the lineup, and 1-5 without him.

“It’s hard,” Tyrese Maxey said of playing without Embiid. “You go from one way to play without him early in the season, he comes back, you’ve got to play that way, then play a different way when he’s there — which is OK, it’s fine. It’s the reality of it, and we’ll be all right. I think he’ll be here more than he isn’t here when we get back, and we’ve just got to maintain those games that he’s not there."

It’s not just Embiid who can benefit from the time off. VJ Edgecombe will be competing in the Rising Stars event at All-Star, but the rookie, who’s played in 50 of the Sixers’ 54 games, will get a brief, needed reprieve from the grind of the NBA schedule.

“He’s never played these type of minutes in his life,” Maxey said. “Even playing a 40 minute basketball game in college is way different than this. … We’re asking him to do a lot, so he’s probably definitely tired, but it’s OK. This is what the break is for.”

» READ MORE: Inside Sixers: Tyrese Maxey’s three-point invite, Paul George suspension plan and more

Heading into the final game before the break, Edgecombe averaged the ninth-most minutes per game of any player in the NBA, putting in 35.4 minutes a night, also the most of any NBA rookie. Edgecombe played just 33 games at Baylor last year.

Edgecombe ended Wednesday night with 14 points on 6-for-16 shooting, showing off his incredible physical tools and also his recent shooting woes. Early in his career, Maxey learned how seriously he needs to take recovery in order to keep playing big NBA minutes.

“I used to be like, ‘I don’t need treatment.’ I thought I was Superman,” Maxey said.

He’s making sure Edgecombe is taking that same feedback.

» READ MORE: Tyrese Maxey leveled up to become an All-Star starter. Play along here to predict what the Sixers guard does next.

But there might not be anyone on the team who needs rest more than Maxey. He has taken on the role as the Sixers’ top offensive option with Embiid’s presence in the lineup unreliable, and entering Wednesday, he averaged a career-high and league-high 38.7 minutes per game.

Maxey has also played the most games of anyone on the Sixers, making 52 of 54 starts. He scored 32 points in 32 minutes on Wednesday, but sat for the entire fourth quarter of the blowout. He’ll get a little less rest than everyone else, since he’s making his first All-Star Game start — and taking place in Saturday night’s three-point contest — but said he would still make plenty of time for relaxation.

“I just want to get out there and just chill, sit in my hotel room, relax, get some good weather,” Maxey said. “I’ll get some relaxation and be good to go by Thursday.”