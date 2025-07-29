Tyrese Maxey worked out with LeBron James — but don’t get excited about a trade to the Sixers

Tyrese Maxey showing up in a gym photo with LeBron James isn’t out of the ordinary, but fans are reading into it regardless of the frequency. Some social media hypotheses include James to the Sixers, but if anything, fans should be happy with Maxey’s commitment to work out with one of the best and making his sixth year with the 76ers his best.

James was among the first to congratulate Maxey, now 24, when he was drafted to the Sixers in 2020. Their friendship dates back at least five years, and so do the theories of James coming to Philly, as seen in the replies.

Their connection has only grown stronger since then, including numerous workouts. The two have joked about beating each other to the gym in the morning — both known for their great work ethic.

“He’s a like big brother to me,” Maxey shared after the 76ers defeated the Lakers on January 28. “Same agent and everything. I work out with him a few times every summer.”

Still, their most recent meetup brought back talk about a potential trade, Maxey’s height, and James’ shoes.

Maxey is listed at 6-foot-2, so fans expected the 6-foot-9 James to be towering over him, but the two appear to be of similar stature in the photo.

Of course, there’s a bit of an optical illusion at work here, with James standing slightly farther back than Maxey and appearing to be bending a bit, resting his weight on Maxey’s shoulders.

And then there are the cloud emoji covering James’ feet, which have arguably drawn the most attention. Maxey, meanwhile, is wearing his new New Balance Hero Pack sneakers.

Fans were left wondering why James’ shoes were censored.

It was later revealed that James was working out in what appears to be his upcoming Nike LeBron 23 sneakers.