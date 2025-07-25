New Balance presents the Tyrese Maxey Hero Pack, inspired by the Sixers guard’s love of comic books

While outside chatter about the 76ers is focused on the nuts and bolts of their upcoming season, Tyrese Maxey is unveiling new shoe colorways and his love of comic books.

The 24-year-old Maxey, who is the second-longest tenured 76er behind Joel Embiid, released a special edition footwear collection with New Balance Thursday.

Advertisement

Called the “Tyrese Maxey Hero Pack,” the collection includes two sneakers, a basketball shoe (New Balance Hesi Low v2) and a matching lifestyle shoe (New Balance 1906R).

Superheroes and comic books are the theme, brought to life with metallic accents and Maxey’s signature in a graphic print on the insoles. The idea came from his “lifelong love of superheroes and comic book art” and an effort to connect his on- and off-court interests.

“This pack means a lot to me because it brings together two things I’ve always loved — basketball and superheroes," Maxey said in a statement. “I wanted the shoes to feel fast, bold, and creative, just like the way I play.”

» READ MORE: Sixers mailbag: Exploring trade possibilities for Joel Embiid and Paul George, the guard rotation, and more

Maxey signed with the brand in January 2023. His introduction as a New Balance athlete came with the Two Wxy, but Maxey became the headlining face of the Hesi Low 2s when they dropped in August 2024.

The announcement video includes Dallas-based artist Jammie Holmes, paying homage to the city that raised Maxey and inspired his love for basketball and comics. Holmes, who is known for his street art representing Black communities in the South, is seen painting a comic-style portrait of Maxey.

Maxey chose to pair his Hesi Low v2s with brown pinstripe trousers and a vintage New Balance jersey for the release photo and video shoot, creating a relaxed feel for the performance shoes “engineered for speed and agility.”

» READ MORE: Jalen Hurts unveils new Jordan Trunner OS shoes as he arrives at Eagles training camp

For the 1906R look, he added a necklace and bracelet, lighter trousers with a belt, and swapped the jersey for a laid-back cutoff tee, adding to the casual look of his lifestyle shoe.

“The 1906R is one of my favorite lifestyle sneakers, so being able to design a version that matches my on-court pair was really fun,” Maxey said. “New Balance gave me the freedom to tell my story, and I hope it inspires people to find the hero in themselves.”