Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey will return to the lineup against Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS — Tyrese Maxey will return for the 76ers’ game Wednesday night at the Memphis Grizzlies, after missing the previous six games with a strained right hamstring.

The Sixers hope getting Maxey back will ignite a turnaround following a dreadful 2-11 start to a season that began with championship aspirations. Wednesday will mark the first time their three All-Stars — Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George — share the floor together. The Sixers have statistically been one of the NBA’s worst offenses in the early season, entering Wednesday ranked last in efficiency (104.2 points per 100 possessions) and in field-goal percentage (42.8).

Maxey entered Wednesday listed as questionable to play against the Grizzlies, but was a full participant in Tuesday evening’s practice in Memphis, coach Nick Nurse said. The coach added after that session that, if Maxey played Wednesday, it would be in “pretty limited minutes.”

» READ MORE: Nick Nurse, Tyrese Maxey hope ‘brutally honest’ team meeting serves as step in right direction

Maxey’s return also coincides with the absence of veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, who will be sidelined for the next three games with a right hip strain and reevaluated next week, the team said. Lowry was in the starting lineup while Maxey was out. The Sixers’ other point guard options Wednesday will be Reggie Jackson and Jared McCain, after two-way player Jeff Dowtin Jr. was listed as out for the Grizzlies matchup.

Maxey averaged 27.6 points and 3.9 assists in seven games before his injury, but shot just 40.6% from the floor and 28.6% from three-point range while shouldering much of the offensive load without Embiid and/or George. He became a first-time All-Star last season, and established a dynamic offensive paring with Embiid that helped lure George to Philly as a sought-after free agent.