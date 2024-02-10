Tyrese Maxey, rookie Ricky Council IV lead Sixers to victory over Wizards, snapping four-game skid

WASHINGTON — The Sixers’ recent slide amid injury and illness has been peppered with blowout losses.

And games where coach Nick Nurse was pleased with how a shorthanded group had “played our guts out.” And had an encouraging fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks Friday, when their lineup that featured two new players gained some chemistry and rhythm.

But what was the antidote to finally secure a win? Play the lowly Washington Wizards (9-43).

Two-way rookie Ricky Council IV finished with 19 points points — including the game-sealing dunk with 45.2 seconds to play — and 10 rebounds as a surprise closing lineup addition to help lift the shorthanded Sixers to a much-needed 119-113 victory Saturday night at Capital One Arena. The win snapped a four-game losing skid.

Another significant reason for the Sixers’ win? Tyrese Maxey (28 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) returned from a one-game absence due to illness, and capped an uneven performance with an impactful fourth quarter to hold off every Washington charge.

The All-Star point guard opened that period with eight points in less than three minutes, answering Washington buckets and pushing the Sixers’ advantage back out to double digits. Then when the Wizards got within 98-93 on a Deni Avdija bucket with less than eight minutes to play, Maxey answered with a driving finish. Then a Corey Kispert three-pointer sliced the Sixers’ lead to 100-98 about midway through the frame, Maxey drew a foul that eventually led to a Kelly Oubre Jr. dunk and pulled down a defensive rebound that yielded Council’s second-effort layup.

And after Washington had again trimmed the gap to 106-102, Maxey first dished to Buddy Hield for a long two-pointer and then converted twice inside to put the Sixers up by eight points with less than two minutes remaining.

The Sixers (31-21) — who entered Saturday with eight losses in their past nine games — were still without staters Nico Batum (hamstring) and De’Anthony Melton (spine). Reserve center Mo Bamba (knee soreness) was also added to Saturday’s injury report, forcing the Sixers to play multiple small-ball lineups with Council and KJ Martin.

That’s because the Sixers continued to play without reigning MVP Joel Embiid, who had averaged 44 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in the Sixers’ three other wins against Washington this season before undergoing knee surgery earlier this week. Fill-in starter Paul Reed (12 points) made his first six shots Saturday, including four third-quarter inside buckets that helped the Sixers build a 15-point lead to take control of the game.

Hield, meanwhile, added 23 points, six assists, and five rebounds in his second game since being acquired by the Sixers at the trade deadline. Fellow newcomer Cameron Payne finished with six points on 3-of-8 shooting in 21 minutes off the bench.

Washington’s Tyus Jones, who was a candidate to be moved by the Wizards at the trade deadline, went 4-of-5 from beyond the arc in the first quarter and finished with 25 points and nine assists.

The Sixers will continue their two-game road trip Monday at the Cleveland Cavaliers, before hosting the Miami Heat Wednesday in their final game before the All-Star break.