The Utah Jazz have made their first appearance in the top spot of The Inquirer’s NBA power rankings. Led by Donovan Mitchell (23.5 ppg.), the Jazz are coming off a three-game road trip, in which they beat Atlanta, Charlotte and Indiana.
The Sixers, who went 2-1 last week, losing to a depleted Portland Trail Blazers team on Thursday, fell one spot to No. 3. Team records are through Monday’s games. Last week’s rankings are in parentheses.
1. Utah (19-5) (4)
The Jazz, who have won four in a row and 15 of their last 16, will host the Sixers on Monday.
2. Los Angeles Lakers (19-6) (3)
The Lakers needed double overtime to defeat visiting Detroit and one overtime to defeat Oklahoma City in their last two games.
3. Sixers (17-7) (2)
Losing to the depleted Trail Blazers dropped the Sixers one spot.
4. Los Angeles Clippers (17-8) (1)
The Clippers have lost three of their last four to fall after being No. 1 the previous two weeks.
5. Milwaukee (16-8) (6)
Monday’s 125-112 win at Denver was the Bucks’ fifth in a row.
6. Brooklyn (14-11) (7)
In 11 games as a Net, James Harden is averaging 23.6 points, 11.8 assists, and 8.1 rebounds.
7. Phoenix (14-9) (9)
The Suns are 4-1 since Devin Booker returned from a hamstring injury . He scored 36 points in Monday’s 119-113 home win over Cleveland.
8. San Antonio (14-10) (15)
The Spurs have won three in a row and six of eight.
9. Boston (12-10) (8)
Jaylen Brown (26.4 ppg., 42.4% three-point percentage) is having an All-Star season.
10. Denver (12-11) (5)
Nikola Jokic wasted a career-high 50-point effort in Friday’s 119-114 loss at Sacramento.
11. Portland (12-10) (14)
After missing the Sixers game with an abdominal injury, Damian Lillard returned to score 29 points in a 110-99 loss Saturday at New York.
12. Sacramento (12-11) (19)
During the Kings’ four-game win streak, De’Aaron Fox is averaging 31 points and 8.8 assists.
13. Indiana (12-12) (10)
The slumping Pacers have dropped five of six.
14. Golden State (12-12) (11)
Steph Curry scored 57 points, but it wasn’t enough in Saturday’s 134-132 loss at Dallas.
15. Atlanta (11-12) (16)
Clint Capela (13.7 ppg., 14.6 rpg.) is quietly enjoying an outstanding season.
16. Toronto (11-13) (21)
Fred VanVleet set a franchise record with 54 points in last week’s 123-108 win over Orlando.
17. Charlotte (12-13) (17)
LaMelo Ball scored 24 points (7-12 on threes) in Monday’s 119-94 win over Houston.
18. Houston (11-12) (13)
The Rockets are really missing injured forward-center Christian Wood.
19. Memphis (9-10) (12)
The Grizzlies have allowed an average of 123.7 points during their four-game losing streak.
20. Dallas (11-14) (20)
Kristaps Porzingis had 27 points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots in Monday’s 127-122 win over Minnesota.
21. Miami (9-14) (22)
The Heat have won two in a row for only the second time this season.
22. Oklahoma City (10-13) (23)
Former Sixer Al Horford is averaging 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds.
23. New Orleans (10-12) (27)
During a three-game win streak, Zion Williamson is averaging 25 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists and is shooting 70% from the field.
24. Cleveland (10-15) (18)
Collin Sexton is averaging 23.6 points and 4.1 assists.
25. Chicago (9-14) (24)
Lauri Markkanen will miss two to four weeks because of a sprained right shoulder. He is averaging 19.1 points and shooting 39.6% from three-point range.
26. New York (11-14) (25)
In reuniting guard Derrick Rose with coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks are aiming for the postseason after missing the playoffs for the past seven years.
27. Orlando (9-15) (26)
Former Sixers center Nikola Vucevic had a career-high 43 points and a season-high 19 rebounds in Friday’s 123-119 home win over Chicago.
28. Washington (6-15) (30)
Bradley Beal scored 35 points in Monday’s 105-101 win over Chicago, his seventh game of 35 or more points this season.
29. Detroit (5-18) (28)
The Pistons will try to see if Dennis Smith Jr. can revert to his rookie form after acquiring him from the Knicks in the Derrick Rose trade.
30. Minnesota (6-18) (29)
Can coach Ryan Saunders continue to survive this disappointing season in Minnesota?