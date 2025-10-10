VJ Edgecombe ruled out of Sixers’ first preseason game at Xfinity Mobile Arena because of hip soreness

VJ Edgecombe will not play for the 76ers in Friday night’s exhibition game against the Orlando Magic at Xfinity Mobile Arena because of left hip soreness.

This comes one day after the ailment caused the rookie to miss practice. Edgecombe did return to participate in Friday morning’s shootaround and is considered day-to-day. The Sixers expect him to practice next week.

The team will be without seven players against the Magic, including Joel Embiid, Paul George, Quentin Grimes, Kyle Lowry, Jared McCain, and Trendon Watford.

Embiid (left knee), George (left knee), Jared McCain (right thumb), and Watford (right hamstring) are dealing with injuries. Lowry is resting, while Grimes is in a ramp-up phase after just two days of practice following lengthy contract negotiations.

The Sixers selected Edgecombe with the third pick in June’s NBA draft.

He had 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting to go with six rebounds and three assists in the Sixers’ 99-84 loss to the New York Knicks on Oct. 2 in Abu Dhabi. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard then had 10 points on 3-for-9 shooting along with two rebounds, five assists, one block, and a steal in Saturday’s 113-104 loss to the Knicks.