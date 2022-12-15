Stephen Curry is likely to miss Friday’s game against the 76ers with a shoulder injury. ESPN reported Thursday that the Golden State Warriors superstar is expected to be out for “a few weeks.”

Curry suffered the injury during the Warriors’ 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Coach Steve Kerr said after the game that Curry would receive an MRI. As of Thursday afternoon, the Warriors had not submitted their official injury report for Friday’s game.

Curry is playing at an MVP level this season, averaging 30 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the floor and 43.4% from three-point range for the 14-15 Warriors.

The last time Curry played in Philly in December 2021, the Sixers’ defense held him to 3-of-14 shooting from beyond the arc — which prevented him from setting the NBA record for career three-pointers that night.