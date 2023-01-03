Willie Green’s last game as a member of the 76ers was on April 14, 2010. But Green, now the New Orleans Pelicans coach, still gets a special feeling inside the Wells Fargo Center.

“It brings back so many memories coming to this city,” Green said before Monday’s game against the Sixers. “This is where I was fortunate and blessed to get my start. What a start. Brotherly Love. Big time sports town. They boo you if you stink. They cheer you [on] if you do well, but a really educated fan base here.”

Green was selected by the Seattle SuperSonics with the 41st overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft and was immediately traded to the Sixers on draft night. The Detroit Mercy product played his first seven seasons in Philadelphia, averaging 9.4 points in 422 games with 211 starts.

He also had stops with the New Orleans Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Orlando Magic during his 12-season career. The 41-year-old was an early candidate for coach of the year as the Pelicans came into Monday’s game with a 23-13 record despite battling injuries.

However, Green said he had a few memorable moments as a Sixer.

“A few playoff runs here with just having an opportunity to watch Allen [Iverson] play every night and play alongside him was special,” he said. “But just my experience in general here was special; my first seven seasons in the NBA. So [coming back] definitely always brings back good memories.”

Sixers coach Doc Rivers coached Green as a Clipper during the 2013-14 season. At that time, Rivers knew that Green had the making of a good NBA coach. Rivers even told Green he would have an assistant coaching job available for him whenever he was ready to coach.

“I love him, love him,” Rivers said. “I should have never let him get away, really. We were about to sign him as an assistant coach and .. we were trying to sign the player first. Golden State and Steve Kerr snuck in and stole him from me.”

Green acknowledges that he was close to becoming a Clippers assistant.

“Doc is the man,” he said.

He said his time playing for Rivers in Los Angeles was a “joyous time.”

Green called Rivers a players’ coach with a high basketball IQ. He also said there’s a reason Rivers has had success wherever he’s coached.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t work out,” Green said of an opportunity to coach under Rivers. “But we still continue to talk, text, and wish each other good luck. Just not tonight.”

Rivers guarantees Eagles Super Bowl trip

Rivers opened up his press conference by making a prediction about the Eagles while noticing two media members, who cover the NFL team, were on hand.

The Eagles (13-3) suffered a 20-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. It was their second straight setback.

“They’re going to be in the Super Bowl,” Rivers said. “Relax. You two, relax. They are going to be in the Super Bowl. It’s a guarantee.”